No mask exemptions for kids with asthma from Children’s Hospital Colorado

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — As school is starting up again, many parents are asking doctors for mask exemptions for their kids, especially those who suffer from asthma. But, doctors at Children’s Hospital Colorado are not providing them.

Dr. Monica Federico, the medical director of the asthma program at the hospital, says many parents are concerned that masks will make it more difficult for their kids with asthma to breathe, but she says that’s not the case, and those kids need to wear the masks.

“As recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics, we will not provide exemptions for asthma, or any other conditions, other than those where they are incapacitated or have severe mental illness,” Dr. Federico said.

Any type of respiratory infection can trigger an asthma attack, she said, so kids over the age of two should wear masks while in public and where social distancing is difficult, including school.

“If it’s really hard on the child, or the parent is very worried that the child can’t wear a mask, then they should stay home, and they should do their schooling at home,” Dr. Federico said.

She adds that wearing a mask will protect the child with asthma, and the people around them. She says if a mask truly makes it hard for an asthma patients to breathe, that could be a sign their asthma is not under control and they should see a provider.