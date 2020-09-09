No-go on change to fall sports schedule, CHSAA says

DENVER (KDVR) — The Board of Directors for the Colorado High School Activities Association unanimously voted on Tuesday not to change the existing 2020-21 sports schedule that was approved on Aug. 4.

The vote comes after Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said she was reconsidering resuming some outdoor fall sports in a statement released on Monday.

“We understand that our school communities would like to return to all levels of normalcy,” Troy Baker said, the President of CHSAA’s Board of Directors, and who is the athletic director at Buena Vista High School.

“We listened to all parties and the voices of our membership resonated strongly to support the plan as approved in August. The plan aligns with the CHSAA mission. All students have an opportunity to play a season during the 2020-21 school year.”

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the entire CHSAA sports schedule to a four season schedule. Season A began in early August, Season B will begin the first week of January, Season C begins in late February and early March and Season D begins at the end of April.

“The discussion last night amplified that there was another potential goalpost movement,” Richard Hargrove, the superintendent of Springfield Schools, and a member of the Board of Directors said. “We have already developed a calendar that addresses the concerns of health officials, and gives all students a season and a chance to participate. We need to move forward with that plan.”

Governor Jared Polis made a statement regarding the decision:

“I have said from the beginning that it will take all of us – people at home, local communities, governments, businesses, and organizations working together to crush the spread of this virus. Our administration was looking forward to allowing more student-athletes to begin their season this Fall, but if the CHSAA board unanimously agrees that they should delay their season until the Spring in an effort to ensure that they are better prepared to protect the safety of student-athletes then our administration fully respects that decision. The important thing is that every CHSAA sanctioned athletic team sport will occur this school year giving kids the opportunity to learn important skills by participating in team sports.” Gov. Polis

CHSAA says it will continue to meet regularly with the Governor’s staff, COVID-19 Response Team, and educational and health officials to implement the 2020-21 Activities Calendar.