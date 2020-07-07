No charges filed against Denver officers involved in shooting of attempted carjacker

CENNTENIAL, Colo. (KDVR) – Denver Police Officer Joseph Heckenkamp and Sergeant Timothy Hyatt will not face criminal charges in the Jan. 6, 2020 shooting of Nico Descheenie, a report by the district attorney’s office says.

Jason Siers, chief deputy district attorney for the 18th Judicial District, determined that a crime was not committed and criminal charges will not be filed. The review was sent to Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen on June 24.

“I find that Officer Heckenkamp and Sergeant Hyatt were justified in using deadly physical force against Nico Descheenieto to defend themselves and nearby motorists from the imminent use of deadly physical force,” Siers wrote in the report.

“Mr. Descheenie would still be alive if he had not threatened a mother and her daughter and then police officers with a firearm.”

On Jan 6, the officers were following a man in a reported stolen vehicle when the man got out and ran away. The officers attempted to arrest Descheenie who then pulled a gun and pointed at his own head.

Descheenie then went crossed the median of East Iliff near I-225 and attempted to carjack a vehicle occupied by a woman and her 2-year-old daughter. Descheenie was shot by Officer Heckenkamp five times.

He was transported to the Medical Center of Aurora where he died from his injuries.