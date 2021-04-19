No boating at Carter Lake, Horsetooth Reservoir Monday

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Department of Natural Resources in Larimer County says that Carter Lake and Horsetooth Reservoir will be closed to boating on Monday due to winter weather conditions.

Boating will not be favorable Monday due to the three inches of snow accumulation expected in Denver, Loveland, and Fort Collins. Up to 7 inches in Boulder. 4-8 inches in the Foothills. 3-6 inches across the Palmer Divide.

Snow continues through tonight then will taper off around midnight. Clearing skies afterwards.

Record lows possible overnight into Tuesday morning. Denver could hit 13 degrees, which is a record low.