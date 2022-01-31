Night of violence in Denver metro has officials mulling new safety strategy

DENVER (KDVR) — A violent night across the metro killed four people in three different shootings.

Denver’s police union addressed its reasons why there’s been a spike in crime while Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said plans are in place to address violence.

A spokesperson for Denver’s police union told FOX31 violence has spiked as a result of anti-police rhetoric calling on elected officials to do something about it.

Next week, Mayor Hancock plans to hold a new safety plan in the city.

“There is a myriad of issues that all co-mingle that you can point to say there are all of these issues that have led to a rise in crime,” said Tyson Worrell, vice president of the Denver Police Protection Association.

Two people were killed in a shooting across the street from the Ogden Theater at Colfax Avenue and Ogden Street. The Denver Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide.

Further down Colfax, near Dallas Street, Aurora Police said one person was killed after a shooting at a home there. FOX31 obtained surveillance from a nearby business of that shooting.

In far west Denver, at Danube Street near E. 56th Avenue and N. Dunkirk Street, police said one person was killed and two others injured after a shooting there.

The DPPA has called on political leaders to change their approach toward violence across the city.

“That’s why it’s imperative the elective officials, the legislators, the judges and the DAs and police work together to address this issue because it’s starting to affect our communities,” Worrell said.

On Friday, Hancock told our news partner, KOA news radio he would do just that this next week.

“My team and I, including the chief, we meet almost on a daily basis on this issue, in fact, probably next week, we’ll announce a revised safety plan for the City of Denver,” Hancock said.

In Aurora, FOX31 obtained crime stats from its police department. They reported two homicides in January of 2021 and have reported the same number this January, so far.