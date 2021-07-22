NFL teams to face possible forfeiture, loss of pay due to COVID-19 outbreaks in 2021 NFL season

The NFL logo is seen on a football packaging in Los Angeles on August 24, 2020. – A rash of COVID-19 results that forced multiple NFL teams to adjust their weekend training plans were false positives due to “isolated contamination during test preparation,” the lab responsible said August 24, 2020. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Several sources are reporting that NFL teams could be forced to forfeit a game if it cannot be rescheduled during the 18-week NFL season if they are the subject of a COVID-19 outbreak. The information was first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

According to Pelissero, the memo states, “We do not anticipate adding a ’19th week’ to accommodate games that cannot be rescheduled within the current 18 weeks of the regular season.”

The NFL just informed clubs that if a game cannot be rescheduled during the 18-week season in 2021 due to a COVID outbreak among unvaccinated players, the team with the outbreak will FORFEIT and be credited with a loss for playoff seeding, per sources.



The memo states that the team that is the subject of the outbreak could be responsible for financial losses and more disciplinary actions from the commissioner. It also states that neither team’s players will receive their salary for games that don’t get played.

According to the Associated Press, Denver has one of the highest vaccination rates in the league. They are among seven teams with a vaccination rate of at least 85%.