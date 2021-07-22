NFL teams to face possible forfeiture, loss of pay due to COVID-19 outbreaks in 2021 NFL season

DENVER (KDVR) — Several sources are reporting that NFL teams could be forced to forfeit a game if it cannot be rescheduled during the 18-week NFL season if they are the subject of a COVID-19 outbreak. The information was first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
According to Pelissero, the memo states, “We do not anticipate adding a ’19th week’ to accommodate games that cannot be rescheduled within the current 18 weeks of the regular season.”
The memo states that the team that is the subject of the outbreak could be responsible for financial losses and more disciplinary actions from the commissioner. It also states that neither team’s players will receive their salary for games that don’t get played.
According to the Associated Press, Denver has one of the highest vaccination rates in the league. They are among seven teams with a vaccination rate of at least 85%.