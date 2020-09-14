NFL season gives struggling Denver bars a boost

DENVER (KDVR) — The start of the football season is bringing some hope to Denver bar owners struggling with current health orders and limited capacity.

“This is everything. I bought this place in the recession in 2008 and football got us through then. I’m hoping that football will get us through again,” Dino McTaggart, owner of Cap City Tavern, said.

McTaggart says sales have been down by as much as 90% since the pandemic hit. He says a typical football Sunday would bring in roughly $10,000 and they’ll be lucky if they reach half that amount given the current limitations.

“Normally I would usually have standing room only and a line out the door,” McTaggart said.

For now, his bar is relying on reservations only for game days in order to ensure proper social distancing.

“It’s very subdued compared to the usual but it’s definitely better than nothing,” McTaggart said.

A few blocks away, Stoney’s Bar and Grill had to turn people away minutes after opening their doors Sunday.

“Everybody has been patient. We filled up in about 19 minutes which is unfortunate for people who try to show up early. But it is what it is right now,” Stoney Jesseph, the bar’s owner, said.