Nexstar’s National Remarkable Woman of the Year winner to help bring suicide awareness

July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month and Fonda Bryant our Nexstar’s National Remarkable Woman of the Year winner is bringing awareness to that month as well as urge everyone to take the FREE QPR (Question Persuade Refer) Suicide Prevention Training.

Fonda teaches the program online and can train others to recognize someone suicidal or in crisis, talk and listen in a nonjudgmental way and help them to get the help they need all while remaining positive.

Bryant used her own journey as a 26-year suicide survivor while training and hopes her story inspire others.

Here are Bryant’s next training sessions:

What: QPR (Question Persuade Refer) Suicide Prevention Training

When (day and time): Saturday, July 10th or Saturday, July 24th-1:00-3:00 p.m. EST (Sharp)

Where: GoToMeeting Online

Cost: FREE