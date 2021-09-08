Nexstar’s Feeding America with the help of Weld Food Bank

Since the pandemic, many Coloradoans have been face with food insecurity. However, Colorado is a very giving community and there are many organizations like Weld Food Bank that are there to meet those needs.

Stephanie Gausch, Chief Development Officer at Weld Food Bank says they have seen a significant increase in hunger due to economic impacts of Covid.

During economically challenging times, families are making tough choices. Pay the electricity bill or put food on the table. Pay rent or ensure their family have the nourishment they need to thrive. Community support is essential to ensure that caregivers can pay their bills while putting nourishing food on the table for their loved ones. Consider giving back this Hunger Action Month. Visit their website www.weldfoodbank.org to donate or volunteer. Your support is the difference.