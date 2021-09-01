Nexstar’s Feeding America with Food Bank of the the Rockies

Since the pandemic, many Coloradoans have been face with food insecurity. However, Colorado is a very giving community and there are many organizations like Food Bank of the Rockies that are there to meet those needs.

According to Erin Puling, President and CEO of Food Bank of the Rockies, 1 in 8 people are food insecure in the region and they distribute enough food for more than 171,00 meals each and every day to the needs.

During economically challenging times, families are making tough choices. Pay the electricity bill or put food on the table. Pay rent or ensure their family have the nourishment they need to thrive. Community support is essential to ensure that caregivers can pay their bills while putting nourishing food on the table for their loved ones. Consider giving back this Hunger Action Month. Visit their website foodbankrockies.org to donate or volunteer. Your support is the difference.