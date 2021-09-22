Nexstar’s Feeding America with Food Bank for Larimer County

September is Hunger Action Month and Nexstar Media Group, along with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization, are working hard all month to ultimately end food insecurity.

Amy Pezzani, CEO of Food Bank for Larimer County is one of 200 food banks in the Feeding America network and one of five food banks in the Feeding America Colorado network.

Food banks throughout Colorado have been impacted by the pandemic in similar ways. Nearly all have seen an increase in visitors at the outset of the pandemic. Many food banks have seen volunteer participation participation decline and they have had to purchase more food to keep up with demand.

The Food Bank for Larimer County is unique in that they distribute food both to partner agencies and directly to clients, and they have had to adapt to accommodate both demand and safety during the pandemic.