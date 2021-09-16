Nexstar’s Feeding America teaming up with local food banks to help fight hunger

Community Food Share is the Feeding America food bank fighting hunger in Boulder and Broomfield Counties by provide access to fresh, nutritious food through more than 40 local partners as well as our onsite and mobile pantries.

Since the first COVID-19 cases were confirmed in our community, our supporters and our team have worked tirelessly to prevent hunger from being another tragedy of the pandemic. Through drive-through distributions, mobile and pop-up pantries, and our Partner Agency network, we distributed more food and helped more people than ever before. But the truth is that the pandemic wasn’t the beginning of our fight against hunger, and it won’t be the end.

Community members can support our mission with gifts of funds, food, and time when you donate $1 to Community Food Share, we turn it into $5 worth of groceries.

You can donate fresh produce from your garden as well as shelf-stable items from your pantry or the grocery store.