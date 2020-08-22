Newly relocated Denver resident’s stolen photos and memorabilia recovered

DENVER (KDVR) — Photos and heirlooms that were stolen on Wednesday were recovered and returned to a woman who just moved to Denver this week.

Tammy Santerre, who recently moved from upstate New York to be with her son and son-in-law had precious photos and family memorabilia stolen from her moving truck this week.

FOX31’s Problem Solver Alex Rose reported the story on Wednesday and asked for help from the Denver community to find these items.

Details of how the items were recovered were not provided.