New virtual kitchen to open in Denver

The past 12 months has seen all kinds of virtual kitchens concepts (from rappers to Fortune 500 corporations to independently owned restaurants) take shape as the virtual kitchen industry is expected to reach $1T in less than 10 years.

Denver-based ChefReady virtual kitchen and a few of its tenants (from a beloved pizza establishment, to a new sandwich shop on the block, to an over-the-top, fry-focused restaurant) are slated to succeed in a virtual kitchen:

ChefReady is opening in April in the Platt Park neighborhood, offering 10 private kitchen units, complete with the infrastructure chefs need to get started, and the support chefs need to enable success.

ChefReady provides food entrepreneurs a low-investment, low-risk delivery option that’s designed for success. We’re collaborating with our restaurant tenants to give their vision a running start.

Those looking to learn more about tenantship can email steven@chefready.co