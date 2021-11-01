New Urban Village Grill opens at the Park Meadows Mall

Colorado Chef Charles Mani’s latest venture, Urban Village Grill will be the first Indian restaurant to feature outdoor tabletop grills.

Chef Mani and his team designed the experience in part to mimic the feel of backyard barbecues, as during the COVID-19 Pandemic, many would-be patrons were grilling their own food at small gatherings.

Located just over a mile away from his former location, the new restaurant is a culmination of Chef Mani’s life’s work, bringing all of his kitchen experience and signature dishes creating two distinct dining experiences: an out door grilling experience and a more traditional experience that features dishes cooked in a Tandoor Clay Oven and Indian curry dishes