New Technologies Help Employees Safely Return to Their Workplace

The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the world of work. Overnight, companies had to rethink the way they did business and accelerate their digital transformation. Now, as pandemic restrictions are easing in many places, companies are turning their attention to bringing employees back to the offices. For organizations, co-existing with COVID (and beyond, in a post-COVID world), will require new ways of working and new kinds of workplaces.

According to analyst firm Gensler, only 12% of people want to continue to work from home full-time after the pandemic subsides. Most want to go back to the office full-time, or a balance between the two. So companies are left asking, “How can we do this safely?”

IBM has been working to address these complex challenges and has a new initiative – Emerge Smarter – that includes technologies and protocols to help firms bring their employees back to the workplace, and reimagine the office for the long term.