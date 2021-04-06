New study shows more teens becoming addicted to Opioids

Brannon Pruet, Clinical Program Director at Sandstone Care shares the correlation between opioid misuse and suicide rates for teens.

Sandstone Care is a local addiction treatment organization specializing in substance abuse issues and mental health for teens and young adults.

A recent study by the journal Pediatrics has determined that “1 of 3 teens who’ve misused prescription opioids have considered suicide.” This study uses data from a 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey from the CDC about their prescription opioid usage (how often and when taken) and how many times they “considered attempting, planning, or have actually attempted suicide in the past year.” It focuses on the timing of opioid misuse (whether currently or in the past) and how that affects suicidality–seeing a direct correlation between the two and a concerning increase in suicidality.

In the last year, teen prescription opioid misuse has increased and suicide rates have been higher, due to stress and uncertainty caused by the pandemic.