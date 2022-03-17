JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County School District said the new in and out times being implemented for the 2022-23 school year are “equitable and healthy.”

Although the district did not specify what those times will be, it had discussed the change last month and officially announced the decision Thursday.

“Our district will work with students and families, schools and their staff, and internal departments over the next 18 months toward a seamless implementation beginning Fall 2023,” Jeffco Schools said in a release.

According to the district, there are more than 100 different combinations of school start and end times, showing not all students are getting the same amount of time in the classroom.