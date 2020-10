Stranahan’s, the pioneering Denver distillery and leading American single malt, will host its fifth annual Cask Thief festival on Saturday, October 10th and Sunday October 11th at Wings Over the Rockies, with four sessions taking place over the two days.

Cask Thief is an annual celebration of rare and unique barrels finishing Stranahan’s single malts. Festival attendees are invited to taste six rare, cask-strength whiskeys never previously released and take a 375ml bottle of their favorites home as a part of Cask Thief: Stolen Sips. This year for the first time ever, guests can purchase up to six Stolen Sips, one of each cask, for $47.99 while supplies last.