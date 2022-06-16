As teens across Colorado enter summer break and spend time out of the classroom, it’s more important than ever to empower parents with the tools and resources to support and manage their teens’ online experiences.

Meta is rolling out parental supervision tools in VR, adding new features to supervision tools on Instagram, developing “nudges” on concerning behavior, and increasing resources found in the Family Center Education Hub.

With an estimated 95% of teenagers having access to a smartphone, it is vital for parents to have resources and tools for an open and honest conversation with their teens about positive and negative experiences they may face online. After hearing input from teens, parents, experts and policymakers on what is most helpful, Meta is rolling out these changes – on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus – to help foster a better experience for all.