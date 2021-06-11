New restaurant job board to help connect employees to employers

The Colorado Restaurant Association (CRA) has launched a new job board designed to simplify the hiring process for the Colorado hospitality community by connecting workers at all levels of experience with fun, flexible, and fruitful jobs in Centennial State restaurants.

The CRA job board – accessed at corestaurantj https://corestaurant.org/obs.com — is a free CRA member benefit but also available to the Colorado hospitality community at large; non-members can post open positions for $50 per 45-day posting. Restaurateurs who visit the site can create a free account for submitting and managing listings. Workers can search the job board for opportunities by location, position, job status, shift, and posting language. The CRA created this platform to address the staffing crisis hindering the restaurant industry’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the vaccination rate in Colorado continues to rise and pandemic restrictions on restaurants are lifted, nine out of 10 restaurants report struggling to hire staff.

For many, lack of team members is inhibiting their ability to capitalize on the demand for dining out and accommodate more guests.

Hiring is the primary obstacle our restaurants face in making up 2020’s $3 billion in lost revenue.

The new job board is at the center of a Restaurant Renaissance campaign that the CRA is launching in partnership with its philanthropic arm, the Colorado Restaurant Foundation, which specializes in workforce development.

This campaign refocuses the narrative around the restaurant industry after its hardest year in living memory by reminding people – hospitality workers and the dining public alike – that restaurants are fun, flexible, community-oriented, safe environments where high-paying and gratifying work can be found at all levels, both seasonally and as a lifelong career.

It’s a brand-new day for restaurants. Operators across the state are optimistic and investing in rebuilding better than ever. Wages are going up and medical benefits are becoming a standard part of restaurant compensation, including paid time off and mental health and wellness programming.