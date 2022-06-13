If you are an avid golfer, you may want to check out the new PXG retail location in Denver. PXG Denver has more than 7,000 square fee of fitting bays with state of the art golf simulators, putter fitting studio and putting green. The store also has an expansive retail showroom with PXG’s latest apparel, accessories and more.

PXG Denver is the brands 16th retail location; The first location to serve the state of Colorado

Denver is among the fastest growing cities in the U.S. and one of the top 20 golf markets in the country based on number of golfers.

The store, located just off the I-25 and near I-470 at 9030 E Phillips Place in Centennial, will serve both the Denver metro and Colorado Springs communities.