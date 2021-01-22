New program offers mental health services for Boulder County wildfire victims

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A new program in Boulder County will offer mental health services for individuals and families seeking crisis support following the two wildfires that burned nearly 11,000 acres last fall.

Boulder County Community Services, Community Foundation Boulder County and Jewish Family Service are launching the Wildfire Mental Health Program (WMHP) to assist those impacted by the Cal-Wood and Lefthand Canyon wildfires. The fires forced thousands of Boulder County residents to evacuate and destroyed dozens of homes.

The program offers up to $500 toward five individual therapy sessions or up to $875 toward five family therapy sessions and provides more than 70 licensed providers to choose from.

People must live in Boulder County and be impacted by the fires to be eligible.

Those seeking services can register online.