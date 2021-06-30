New natural treatments for those who suffer migraines

1 in 4 American households include at least one person who experiences migraine.



90% of people who experience migraine are incapacitated and until recently, the best way to manage pain was to lie in a dark room and wait for their pain to subside. The lack of effective treatments motivated researchers at Harvard to find another way to treat migraine – green light therapy.

Jeff Sheely is the Co-Founder of Allay Lamp and says this light therapy relieves migraine pain and frequency and doesn’t require a prescription or doctor’s visit – ultimately expanding access to care.

Green Light Therapy is a specific, narrow band of green light – not just a green light bulb – discovered by researchers at Harvard that is a natural way to treat migraine. It’s been clinically proven to be 60% effective.

