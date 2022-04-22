UPDATE (7:15 p.m.): According to fire officials at a press conference – 100 residences have evacuated, fire is 5 acres in size, 25% contained. Structures are threatened but none have burned. The fire is staying on the ground for now, not going into trees or structures. Citizens started helping put the fire out which kept it from getting worse before fire crews could arrive. Biggest concerns right now are the wind direction change and there is no power due to downed power lines and residents cannot be notified.

UPDATE (7:00 p.m.): Southwest of the intersection of S. Mountain Estates Rd. and N. Mountain Estates Rd. to Deception Ln. west to Due South Rd. including the following streets: Elk Horn, Dillon, Cameron, Big Horn, Utah, and Wahsatch in Colorado Mountain Estates is under a Pre-Evacuation Notice. Make preparations to evacuate should this notice become mandatory.

UPDATE (6:50 p.m.): New mandatory evacuations in place- North end of Colorado Mountain Estates to the area east of the split at S. Mountain Estates Rd and N. Mountain Estates Rd and north of Rabbit and Amanda Cir. is under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice.

UPDATE (6:00 pm): The fire is approximately 5 acres in size. According to a post on the Teller County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the fire appears to have started with a downed tree that fell on a power line, subdivision is actively evacuating. A shelter is being set up at the Florissant fire station number one with Red Cross.

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Mountain Estates neighborhood is under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of Bullion Circle, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter.

Residents should evacuate immediately.

Evacuation map provided by Teller County Sheriff’s Office

