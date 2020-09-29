New Grocery Saving App

According to C+R Research, 85% of 2,040 Americans say they’re paying more for groceries during the pandemic. This statistic is not without reason as grocery prices have risen exponentially since the pandemic. Shopper favorites such as meats, eggs and vegetables have had price increases of more than 8% on average.

Boulder resident Karen Frame has created a way to help consumers save more at the grocery store despite higher prices. She created the free app Makeena that has new weekly offers for everything from toilet paper to organic produce plus special offers from natural and organic brands that consumers can cash in on as well. All you have to do is take a photo of your receipt, submit it through the app and get paid.