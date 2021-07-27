New FBI Cyber Security Bootcamp kicks off for students

DENVER (KDVR) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation Denver is offering new hands-on training to students interested in learning the latest on cyber security from members of the FBI themselves.

Cybersecurity Teen Bootcamps will be hosted at the FBI office in the Central Park area of Denver. During each CSTB, attendees will hear presentations on cyber security/privacy and have training with a MacBook Pro, virtual Windows 10 PC, iPhone 11 and a Google Pixel phone.

The next session will be August 10. It runs for five hours and is limited to 10 students.

A first of its kind FBI "Teen Cyber Security Bootcamp" is happening this summer at Denver Headquarters. Students can learn vital lessons on protecting their information, straight from investigators themselves. More tonight on @KDVR pic.twitter.com/yQFUPdQii0 — Aimee Lewis (@aimee_lewisTV) July 27, 2021

“Having them look at their devices and how they can protect their information, it leads to protecting their school, their organizations or workplace down the road,” said Chief Security Officer Michael Mercer, who has over 13 years of experience in cyber security and privacy.

“It’s something they wouldn’t be able to get in any other place, whether they sign up for something in their high school or community center, they are not going to get the same information they are getting there,” said Courtney Bernal, Acting Public Affairs Specialist.

If you are interested in participating in a CSTB, email Community Outreach Specialist Leah Hapner at dn_outreach@fbi.gov with your name, birthdate, phone number, 2020-2021 school name, grade/year in school, and city of residence. If located in Denver metro, you should indicate the neighborhood/area name.