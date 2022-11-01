Local business owners and married co-founders Kyndra & Larry Georgeson, of Georgeson Design Build, a full service interior design and general contracting firm and Kyndred Shop, their online design boutique joins us live in studio to share the latest fall home decor trends.

According to Kyndra Georgeson, earth tones is the trend if you’re thing of any home reno projects. However, Kyndra and Larry are guided by the belief that “a person’s home describes the places they’ve visited, people they’ve loved, moments enjoyed and absorbed, with everything woven together in a palette of personal expression.”

For many years they’ve worked together designing and renovating residences in the Denver-metro area, providing services that range from interior design to full home remodels that fit all clients’ lifestyles and budgets.

Now the couple launched their first-ever brick-and- mortar store. Kyndred, located at 4611 East 23rd Ave., Denver, CO 80207 in the historic Park Hill neighborhood. This is the first retail location, with a second store planned for the South Denver area in the future.

Kyndred will feature a curated selection of unique home décor products, vintage furniture and accessories sourced and restored by Larry, as well as a variety of gift items. Most products will be available through the online Kyndred Shop, which is known for its collection of beautiful home goods, made of natural and sustainable materials and ethically sourced. However, customers can look forward to certain products that will be exclusive to the new retail store.

Shop hours will be Wednesdays-Saturdays 10am-6pm, and may change with the holiday season or customer demand.