New evacuation centers opened by American Red Cross of Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — The American Red Cross of Colorado announced four new evacuation centers have opened on Thursday. Those in need of lodging, support, food, immediate needs, mental support and more are able to visit one of these sites.

Embassy Suites: 4705 Clydesdale Parkway, Loveland, CO 80538

Westminster City Park Recreation Center: 10455 Sheridan Boulevard, Westminster, CO 80020

Isle of Capri: 401 Main Street, Black Hawk, CO 80422

Silverthorne Recreation Center: 430 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne, CO 80498

Over 1,600 people displaced due to wildfire evacuations have been sheltered by the Red Cross. The institution reports over 650 hotel rooms across dozens of hotels are being utilized by evacuees.

COVID-19 health orders are in place at the locations. Masks are required and health screenings may be conducted upon arrival.