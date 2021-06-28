New E-Ride startup that’s creating healthier and greener communities

Ridepanda is the world’s first online dealership for micro-mobility. The new E-Ride start-up help consumers discover and purchase the best e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-mopeds to suit their needs, with all of the support for peace of mind of ownership.

Founded in 2020 and based out of San Francisco, California, they’re on a mission to help create a world with happier, more efficient towns and cities that run on small, quiet, eco-friendly electric vehicles. With an expertly curated selection of e-bikes, e-mopeds and e-scooters and personalized customer services.

Ridepanda is making e-ride ownership and maintenance easy and fun.

