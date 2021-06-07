New details released in Colorado state trooper’s arrest for pulling rifle on driver

DENVER (KDVR) — New information released in a former Colorado State Patrol trooper’s arrest documents detail the moments before the man pulled a rifle on another driver during a roadway squabble.

Wesley Dakan, 44, is charged in Denver with two counts of felony menacing in the incident.

Someone called police on Dakan on April 25, reporting that a man in a Subaru Crosstrek was pointing a rifle at another driver in a Subaru WRX at 10th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

A witness who recorded the incident told police she saw the WRX’s driver, a female, get out of the vehicle onto Colfax Avenue and wave her arms and aggressively yell at Dakan.

When the two cars stopped on 10th Avenue near a gas station, a passenger in the WRX got out and gestured to Dakan to fight, the witness told police.

After the WRX passenger went back to the vehicle, Dakan is captured on surveillance video getting out of his vehicle to fetch an “AR-style rifle” out of the back, according to the affidavit.

“He appears to rack the slide before leveling it at the WRX,” the affidavit states.

The driver in the WRX stalled briefly before they got in gear and drove away, and Dakan put the gun back in his trunk and drove away, too, according to the document.

The witness who recorded the incident told police she ducked inside her car after she saw Dakan with the gun in his hands, afraid she would be in danger if he saw her recording.

Another witness told police they heard the driver of the Crosstrek say, “Oh yeah, you want to fight?” and then retrieve the gun from the back of the car.

CSP fired Dakan on June 1 after the criminal investigation came to light.

