UPDATE: Neighbors evacuated after eviction uncovered hazmat situation in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (5:46 p.m.): Adams County bomb squad going in to assess the situation.

Photo courtesy of Brighton Police Department

Brighton police are handling a hazmat situation on the 60 block of South 17th Avenue after Adams County Sheriff’s Office discovered it serving an eviction notice around 2 p.m. on Monday.

According to officials, ACSO initially thought the residence was a meth lab. They called in BPD to assist with incident, which they took lead on the investigation. Detectives with the regional North Metro Drug Task Force, Brighton Fire hazmat team and the Adams County bomb squad are on scene.

BPD Sgt. Monce Portillo says it is not a meth lab but “an unconfirmed hazmat situation”.

Neighbors surrounding the location have been evacuated for precautionary reasons, according to BPD. This is an ongoing situation and updates will be added as they are received.