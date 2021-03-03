Nearly blind dog rescued from Texas dump now being fostered in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — A local animal rescue group is taking care of a dog found abandoned and mostly blind at a Texas landfill.

“Buddy” is a 7-year-old Boxer-Pit Mix. He is in foster care at Colorado-based Ho-Bo Care Boxer Rescue.

“Who just leaves a poor pup at a dump?” asked volunteer Whitney Reiners-Wickboldt.

Despite coming in underweight, the prognosis for the now-70-pound Buddy is good.

“He thinks he’s a lap dog,” added Reiners-Wickboldt. “He wants to snuggle and be as close to people as possible.”

Ho-Bo Care Rescue is no stranger to high-profile cases. In the spring of 2017, Ho-Bo Care rescued a Boxer by the name of “Spartan.” Spartan was badly emaciated.

Veterinarians at Colorado State University were able to pinpoint a cause and get Spartan back on his way to good health. Eventually, Spartan would find his new, forever home.

If you’d like to help Buddy, please visit the rescue organization’s website.