Nearly 70 Colorado National Guard members provide COVID-19 support

DENVER (KDVR) — The National Guard is supporting COVID-19 vaccine clinic planning and supplemental staffing assistance at long-term care facilities in multiple Colorado communities.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, there are 68 National Guard members working throughout the state.

“There are currently 33 members of the National Guard working on a mission to provide supplemental staffing assistance in residential care facilities throughout the state,” said CDPHE.

Guard members completed a Qualified Medication Administration Personnel course and have been providing non-medical and basic caregiving in assisted living residences, group homes and intermediate care facilities according to the state. The health department said the funding for this support has been extended through April 1, 2022.

Another 35 guard members are assisting with partner outreach and vaccine clinic scheduling.

“These duties include calling and emailing organizations that have expressed interest in hosting vaccine clinics and coordinating resources,” the state’s joint information center said. These members are activated through December but could be extended.

No Colorado National Guard units have been assigned to hospital duties.