Nearly 400 instruments collected for Marshall Fire victims

Travis Albright with The Future Arts Foundation knew that something need to be done when hundreds of families lost all their home and personal belongings including some valuable musical instruments.

Travis Albright sent a message out to the community about donating new and used instruments to those who lost everything and the response has been overwhelming. Currently, Albright has accumulated nearly 400 instruments that were both donated by the community and purchased by the foundation and now anyone who have lost an instrument in the fire will be invited to pickup some new instruments.

The Future Arts Foundation will be hosting a pop-up instrument “shop” for the Marshall Fire victims on Saturday, February 5th. The event will take place from Noon-2pm at Macky Auditorium on the CU Boulder campus.

If you are interested in making a tax-deductible donation to the project, you may visit The Future Arts Foundation website and all donations over $100 will receive two tickets to the Bluebird Music Festival.