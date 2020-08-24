Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Near record heat Tuesday before end-of-week cool down

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday will be another smoky, hot, and mostly dry day. High temperatures will be near 98 degrees in Metro Denver with a 10% chance of an isolated shower or storm. The record high for Tuesday is 99 degrees set in 2011.

There will be more smoke and little relief for Colorado’s wildfires on Tuesday. Another Air Quality Warning has been issued for most of the state.

Temperatures will cool slightly on Wednesday and Thursday with only a 10% chance of rain each day.

Rain chances will finally go up on Friday and will stay through the weekend dropping temperatures into the mid to upper 80s.

