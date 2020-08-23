Near record heat Monday, rain chances go up Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will be in the upper 90s again on Monday and near the record high of 98 degrees in Denver. There will be a 10% chance of an isolated shower or storm but most places will stay dry. Places that do see a storm will see gusty winds and some lightning along with it.

Tuesday’s high will be around 97 degrees with a few scattered afternoon storms.

Temperatures will cool to the low 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. Storm chances will go up to 30% on Friday cooling highs into the 80s through the weekend.

Rain is expected to bring some relief to high fire danger and smoke by the end of the week.