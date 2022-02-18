Near 60 this weekend; Arctic blast with snow on Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — We’re forecasting a dry, breezy Friday with highs in the mid-40s.

The mountains stay windy above the treeline with a few snow showers early on. Then things turn partly sunny in the 30s.

Saturday and Sunday look dry across the Front Range with highs near 60. Sunday looks partly to mostly cloudy with wave cloudiness.

It will be windy in the mountains on Sunday with wave cloudiness.

Increasing clouds on Monday as an Arctic front approaches from the north. Snow will hit the mountains by Monday afternoon and into the evening.

Inches of total snow by 5 a.m. Wednesday evening

Temps will drop like a rock on Tuesday into the single digits. Temps will be below zero at night. 1 to 3 inches of snow is predicted to accumulate across Denver and the Front Range.

Heavy mountain snow is likely Monday night through Wednesday. 1 to 2 feet south of I-70. Possibly 3 feet over Wolf Creek. About a foot of snow is expected north of I-70.

Wednesday looks almost as cold with lingering snow showers.

Thursday and Friday are looking drier with temps rebounding into the 20s and 30s.