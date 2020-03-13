NBA, NHL suspensions impacting local businesses near Pepsi Center

DENVER (KDVR) — The economic impact of the coronvirus is becoming clear, especially with sporting events being canceled. The Avalanche and Nuggets’ seasons have been officially been suspended by their leagues.

On game nights at Brooklyn’s restaurant near the Pepsi Center, the venue employs more than 50 people. On non-game nights, only four people work there.

Brooklyn’s is right across the street from Denver’s Pepsi Center. On a major game night they have 50-60 employees. On a non game night just 4. NBA, NHL #COVIDー19 decision impact is huge. “We all basically just lost our jobs” one server just told me. pic.twitter.com/bICaA9DlLt — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) March 12, 2020

“We survive on this part of the season,” said Erica, a server at Brooklyn’s. “All of the staff members are pretty much out of a job as of now.”

You don’t have to look far for even more of an impact.

Schools are canceling activities and CHSAA has suspended sporting events as well.

At a table at Brooklyn’s, a group of bus drivers told us this means fewer routes — and cash.

“As bus drivers, we are paycheck to paycheck,” said Stevey, a bus driver in the area.

Denver officials have estimated a $9 million tax loss because of cancellations so far. The number may climb higher.

At the state Capitol, where lawmakers are considering suspending their annual session, there are concerns about a recession.

“I’m really concerned,” state Sen. Dominick Moreno said.

Colorado will learn more about the state of the economy on Tuesday but tourism will hit the state hard.

Moreno reminded impacted workers what they could do.

“If you are feeling symptoms and you need to get tested — and you need to miss work — you can draw upon that unemployment insurance,” Moreno said.