NBA legend Chris Dudley shares the importance of Covid-19 antibody testing

As the first NBA player with Type 1 Diabetes, former Cleveland Cavaliers, New Jersey Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns basketball great Chris Dudley combined his firsthand experience with diabetes and his passion for inspiring others with health challenges to create the Chris Dudley Foundation in 1994. Throughout the last 18 years Chris has focused on health and wellness research and implementing educational programs.

After a recent experience with his aging parents, Chris has prioritized sharing the importance of COVID-19 antibody testing. Although both his parents were vaccinated, Chris wanted to ensure they had sufficient antibodies. Chris’ parents took the CovAb test, the first and only rapid, saliva-based swab COVID-19 antibody test that detects Delta and Omicron neutralizing antibodies at a 98.8% accuracy rate. The CovAb tests, which received an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA, revealed that his parents did not have the remaining antibodies and would require a Covid booster to be fully protected.

With so many still on the fence about vaccination and/or boosters, the next best bet to vaccination is to determine your own level of protection by taking an antibody test to determine baseline immunity.

You can go to our product website covab.com to learn more. Viewers can also talk to their doctors about getting CovAb™ done in their offices.