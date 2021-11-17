Navigating the holiday season with Google

The holiday season is right around the corner and after last year’s distanced celebrations, people are ready to come together. In a typical year, roughly one-third of Americans travel during the holidays. This year, that number has shot up, with more than half of Americans planning holiday trips.



Whether you’re staying local or hopping on a plane, Google has the tools you need to keep the holidays fun and stress-free. We crunched the numbers on Google Maps data to help you avoid crowds as you prepare for Thanksgiving.

Google Technology Expert, Justin Burr reveals some insights to help you prepare for the holiday season.