Natural Grocers launches new GardenBox

It’s the first indoor hydroponic organic farm located right inside Natural Grocers in Lakewood. The new initiative means customers can buy hyper-hyper local organic produce grown 82 steps away from the produce aisle and harvested daily.

The climate, water, light and nutrients are optimized for growth and nutritional value, which means we can grow greens 365 days a year. The vertical system is extremely efficient – we can grow up to 4,000 heads of leafy greens every month—in only 320 square feet.

Everything grown in the GardenBox will be organic from beginning to end.