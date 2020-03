Worst day on Wall Street since 1987 as virus fears spread

Traders work on the floor at the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on March 12, 2020 in New York. – The Dow suffered its worst session since 1987 on March 12, 2020, plunging 10 percent as emergency measures by central banks failed to douse mounting recession fears due to the coronavirus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down around 2,350 points, or 10 percent, at 21,200.62. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — The stock market had its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987 as fears of economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis deepened.

The Dow industrials plunged more than 2,300 points, or 10%.

The sell-of came despite action from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

The steep drops over the last month have wiped out most of the big run-up on Wall Street since President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Markets have turned turbulent amid a cascade of shutdowns across the globe and rising worries that the White House and other authorities around the world can’t or won’t help the weakening economy any time soon.