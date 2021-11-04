Why will you get an extra hour of sleep this weekend?

DENVER (KDVR) — Daylight Saving Time arrives this weekend and that means you will get an extra hour of sleep as time falls back.

At 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, time will fall back one hour.

If you want your cell phone to automatically update, make sure your settings are changed to “Set Automatically” in the date and time section of your phone.

This weekend is also a good time to replace batteries in warning devices such as smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. If your device has sealed-in batteries, remove any debris and check to confirm they are functioning properly.