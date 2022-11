DENVER (KDVR) — Thanksgiving is weeks away but some people are already getting a jumpstart on getting into the holiday spirit.

On Nov. 1, SiriusXM launched over 20 stations for Christmas music that will be played throughout the holiday season.

What are the stations?

Holiday Traditions : “Traditional Holiday Music” – Channel 71 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 26

: “Traditional Holiday Music” – Channel 71 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 26 Hallmark Channel Radio : “Timeless Christmas Music” – Channel 105 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28

: “Timeless Christmas Music” – Channel 105 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28 Holly : “Contemporary Holiday Hits” – Channel 104 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28

: “Contemporary Holiday Hits” – Channel 104 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28 Mannheim Steamroller Channel : “A Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” – Channel 620 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28

: “A Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” – Channel 620 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28 Holiday Soul : “Soul/Motown/R&B Holiday” – Channel 612 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28

: “Soul/Motown/R&B Holiday” – Channel 612 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28 Country Christmas: “Country Christmas Music” – Channel 55 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28

“Country Christmas Music” – Channel 55 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28 70s/80s Holidays: “Holiday hits of the 70s and 80s” – Channel 634 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28

“Holiday hits of the 70s and 80s” – Channel 634 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28 Acoustic Christmas: “24/7 Acoustic Holiday Tunes” – Channel 630 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28

“24/7 Acoustic Holiday Tunes” – Channel 630 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28 Christmas Spirit: “The true reason of the season” – Channel 610 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28

“The true reason of the season” – Channel 610 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28 Holiday Chill-Out: “Downtempo holiday chill music” – Channel 632 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28

“Downtempo holiday chill music” – Channel 632 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28 Holiday Pop: “Classical Christmas carols” – Channel 622 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28

“Classical Christmas carols” – Channel 622 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28 Real Jazz Holidays: “Classic and new jazz Christmas” – Channel 616 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28

“Classic and new jazz Christmas” – Channel 616 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28 Jolly Christmas: “Upbeat feel-good holiday hits” – Channel 14 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28

“Upbeat feel-good holiday hits” – Channel 14 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28 Navidad: “Latin holiday music” – Channel 626 from Nov. 1 – Jan 7

“Latin holiday music” – Channel 626 from Nov. 1 – Jan 7 Cool Jazz Christmas: “Smooth contemporary jazz Christmas” – Channel 618 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28

“Smooth contemporary jazz Christmas” – Channel 618 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28 Rockin’ Xmas: “Rockin’ Xmas channel” – Channel 628 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28

“Rockin’ Xmas channel” – Channel 628 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28 Jingle Jamz: “Holiday hip-hop and R&B” – Channel 614 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28

“Holiday hip-hop and R&B” – Channel 614 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28 Kids Christmas: “Kid-friendly holiday songs” – Channel 636 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28

“Kid-friendly holiday songs” – Channel 636 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28 Radio Hanukkah: “Hanukkah music” – Channel 638 from Dec. 17 – Dec. 28

“Hanukkah music” – Channel 638 from Dec. 17 – Dec. 28 Noel Incon Tour Nable: “Francophone holiday music” – Channel 640 on Nov. 1

“Francophone holiday music” – Channel 640 on Nov. 1 Holiday Instrumentals: “Contemporary and traditional instrumental holiday music” – Channel 624 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28

“Contemporary and traditional instrumental holiday music” – Channel 624 from Nov. 1 – Dec. 28 New Year’s Nation: “Ultimate New Year’s playlist” – Channel 104 from Dec. 28 – Jan. 4, 2023

The stations will feature a variety of songs and styles to fit most musical tastes.

You can also list to nonstop Christmas music on YouTube by simply searching “Christmas music” in the search bar.