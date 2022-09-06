DENVER (KDVR) — The next full moon will arrive later this week. This moon is called the Harvest Moon, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

The full Harvest Moon will appear after sunset on Friday and reach its peak around 3:58 a.m. on Saturday, the Farmer’s Almanac said.

In Colorado, a cold front will arrive Friday into Saturday, which could cause cloudy skies and impact moon viewing.

Here are some other names the September full moon has been called:

Autumn moon

Falling leaves moon

Leaves turning moon

Moon of brown leaves

Yellow leaf moon

Rutting moon

At the peak of harvest, the almanac said farmers can work late into the night by the light of the Harvest Moon.

The next full moon will arrive on October 9. It is called the Hunter’s Moon.