DENVER (KDVR) — From Froot Loops to Cheerios to Frosted Flakes, people across the country are still filling their bowls with the classics.

Tuesday is national cereal day. Whether you put your cereal in the bowl first or your milk in first, there is no wrong answer, depending on who you ask.

According to research by Zippia, the largest cereal brand in the United States is Cheerios, with a revenue of $18.126 billion and 139.1 million boxes sold in 2021.

Largest cereal brands

Here are the 10 largest cereal brands, according to Zippia’s research:

Cheerios: 139.1 million boxes sold Frosted Flakes: 132.3 million boxes sold Honey Nut Cheerios: 129.3 million boxes sold Honey Bunches of Oats: 111.3 million boxes sold Cinnamon Toast Crunch: 105.2 million boxes sold Lucky Charms: 86.4 million boxes sold Froot Loops: 91.7 million boxes sold Frosted Mini-Wheats: 71.3 million boxes sold Life: 58.1 million boxes sold Fruity Pebbles: 54.1 million boxes sold

What is the best cereal?

What is the best cereal? It is all about personal preference. Some days you might feel like something fruity and other days you might rather have something chocolatey.

Vote for your favorite below:

Whichever one you decide is your favorite, we hope you enjoy your breakfast this morning!