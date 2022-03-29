DENVER (KDVR) — The national average for a gallon of gas is at $4.24 as of Tuesday, which is only down a penny since last week.

AAA said gas prices on average are 63 cents more than a month ago and $1.38 more than a year ago.

“The global oil market reflects the volatility caused by the war in Ukraine grinding onward,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And with oil prices refusing to fall, the price at the pump is likewise meeting resistance at dropping further.”

There are 34 states with the average price for a gallon of fuel over $4.00.

Here’s a look at the average price for a gallon of gas for every state, according to AAA:

California has the highest gas prices in the country with an average of $5.19 for a gallon of regular fuel.

Missouri has the lowest gas prices in the country with an average of $3.78 for a gallon of regular fuel.