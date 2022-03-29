DENVER (KDVR) — The national average for a gallon of gas is at $4.24 as of Tuesday, which is only down a penny since last week.

AAA said gas prices on average are 63 cents more than a month ago and $1.38 more than a year ago.

“The global oil market reflects the volatility caused by the war in Ukraine grinding onward,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And with oil prices refusing to fall, the price at the pump is likewise meeting resistance at dropping further.”

There are 34 states with the average price for a gallon of fuel over $4.00.

Here’s a look at the average price for a gallon of gas for every state, according to AAA:

State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel 
California$5.919$6.119$6.253$6.439
Nevada$5.255$5.475$5.678$5.351
Hawaii$5.147$5.351$5.591$5.607
Washington$4.739$4.965$5.139$5.567
Alaska$4.735$4.916$5.092$5.183
Oregon$4.723$4.923$5.114$5.476
Arizona$4.693$4.967$5.223$5.104
Illinois$4.488$4.865$5.258$4.970
Utah$4.436$4.633$4.830$5.105
District of Columbia$4.431$4.896$5.057$5.380
Idaho$4.425$4.619$4.826$5.116
New York$4.345$4.669$4.908$5.351
Pennsylvania$4.317$4.673$4.961$5.479
Connecticut$4.308$4.645$4.882$5.260
Massachusetts$4.243$4.574$4.798$5.239
Vermont$4.231$4.557$4.822$5.226
New Jersey$4.210$4.609$4.801$5.293
Maine$4.203$4.550$4.832$5.312
Rhode Island$4.194$4.571$4.814$5.152
New Hampshire$4.178$4.548$4.824$5.206
Florida$4.174$4.562$4.869$5.154
Indiana$4.172$4.518$4.845$4.978
New Mexico$4.165$4.471$4.736$5.067
Michigan$4.127$4.458$4.799$4.969
Wyoming$4.123$4.332$4.594$5.003
Virginia$4.122$4.527$4.848$5.091
Montana$4.096$4.353$4.632$5.054
Delaware$4.090$4.511$4.759$5.136
West Virginia$4.076$4.369$4.664$5.031
Ohio$4.040$4.371$4.713$5.029
North Carolina$4.026$4.401$4.758$5.075
Louisiana$4.020$4.365$4.672$4.921
Tennessee$4.019$4.381$4.720$5.022
Alabama$4.009$4.362$4.708$5.021
Colorado$3.996$4.334$4.637$4.880
Kentucky$3.980$4.325$4.642$5.013
South Dakota$3.944$4.064$4.440$4.834
Wisconsin$3.944$4.311$4.694$4.843
Georgia$3.941$4.330$4.680$4.900
South Carolina$3.933$4.296$4.631$4.997
Minnesota$3.925$4.176$4.511$4.910
North Dakota$3.916$4.133$4.392$4.907
Mississippi$3.913$4.232$4.582$4.912
Iowa$3.885$4.053$4.462$4.824
Texas$3.870$4.210$4.511$4.872
Nebraska$3.868$3.987$4.366$4.792
Maryland$3.820$4.290$4.562$4.718
Arkansas$3.818$4.130$4.424$4.836
Oklahoma$3.810$4.096$4.319$4.766
Kansas$3.800$4.065$4.333$4.783
Missouri$3.785$4.051$4.337$4.744
Credit: AAA

California has the highest gas prices in the country with an average of $5.19 for a gallon of regular fuel.

Missouri has the lowest gas prices in the country with an average of $3.78 for a gallon of regular fuel.