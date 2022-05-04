LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (KDVR) — The 148th Kentucky Derby will take place this weekend at the Churchill Downs.

Who will win it all? Based on current odds, Epicenter has the edge at 3-1.

Here’s a look at the horses that will be competing in the derby, based on the current leaderboard:

Medina Spirit won the 2021 Kentucky Derby. However, the horse was later disqualified for steroid use. Mandaloun was named the winner of the 147th Kentucky Derby.

The race post time is 4:57 p.m. and it will be on NBC.