LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (KDVR) — The 148th Kentucky Derby will take place this weekend at the Churchill Downs.

Who will win it all? Based on current odds, Epicenter has the edge at 3-1.

Here’s a look at the horses that will be competing in the derby, based on the current leaderboard:

  1. Epicenter
  2. Zandon
  3. White Abarrio
  4. Mo Donegal
  5. Tiz the Bomb
  6. Cyberknife
  7. Crown Pride (JPN)
  8. Taiba
  9. Simplification
  10. Smile Happy
  11. Classic Causeway
  12. Tawny Port
  13. Barber Road
  14. Messier
  15. Zozos
  16. Summer Is Tomorrow
  17. Charge It
  18. Happy Jack
  19. Pioneer of Medina
  20. Ethereal Road

Medina Spirit won the 2021 Kentucky Derby. However, the horse was later disqualified for steroid use. Mandaloun was named the winner of the 147th Kentucky Derby.

The race post time is 4:57 p.m. and it will be on NBC.