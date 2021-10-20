What are side effects of the flu shot?

DENVER (KDVR) — Colder weather is right around the corner and with it, comes flu season.

While the COVID-19 vaccine is on the minds of many, it’s also that time of the year to get a flu vaccine.

If you’re planning on getting a flu vaccine, there’s a chance you could experience side effects.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the good news is that the side effects are generally mild and go away within a few days.

Common side effects

Here are the common side effects from the flue shot, according to the CDC:

Soreness, redness, and/or swelling from the shot

Headache

Fever

Nausea

Muscle aches

The flu shot, like other injections, can occasionally cause fainting.

The CDC also said that some studies have found a possible small association of injectable flu vaccine with Guillain-Barré syndrome

Possible allergic reactions

The CDC said that with any vaccine, you should keep an eye open for any unusual conditions, such as a high fever, behavior changes, or signs of a severe allergic reaction after getting your vaccination.

Here are the signs of a severe allergic reaction, according to the CDC:

Difficulty breathing

Hoarseness or wheezing

Swelling around the eyes or lips

Hives

Paleness

Weakness

A fast heart beat or dizziness

The CDC said life-threatening allergic reactions to the flu shot are rare. If you’re experiencing a severe allergic reaction, the signs would most likely happen within a few minutes to a few hours after the vaccine is given.