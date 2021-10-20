What are side effects of the flu shot?

DENVER (KDVR) — Colder weather is right around the corner and with it, comes flu season.
While the COVID-19 vaccine is on the minds of many, it’s also that time of the year to get a flu vaccine.
If you’re planning on getting a flu vaccine, there’s a chance you could experience side effects.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the good news is that the side effects are generally mild and go away within a few days.
Common side effects
Here are the common side effects from the flue shot, according to the CDC:
- Soreness, redness, and/or swelling from the shot
- Headache
- Fever
- Nausea
- Muscle aches
- The flu shot, like other injections, can occasionally cause fainting.
- The CDC also said that some studies have found a possible small association of injectable flu vaccine with Guillain-Barré syndrome
Possible allergic reactions
The CDC said that with any vaccine, you should keep an eye open for any unusual conditions, such as a high fever, behavior changes, or signs of a severe allergic reaction after getting your vaccination.
Here are the signs of a severe allergic reaction, according to the CDC:
- Difficulty breathing
- Hoarseness or wheezing
- Swelling around the eyes or lips
- Hives
- Paleness
- Weakness
- A fast heart beat or dizziness
The CDC said life-threatening allergic reactions to the flu shot are rare. If you’re experiencing a severe allergic reaction, the signs would most likely happen within a few minutes to a few hours after the vaccine is given.